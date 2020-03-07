Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacobs Funeral Home, Inc. of Iron River - Iron River
405 West Cayuga Street
Iron River, MI 49935
(906) 265-5129
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Alpine Baptist Church
692 7 Mile Road
Comstock Park, MI
View Map

Dan P. Elenbaas


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan P. Elenbaas Obituary
Dan P. Elenbaas, age 65, of Paradise, MI, went to his Heavenly Father's arms unexpectedly on
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Iron River, MI.

He was born on October 7, 1954 in Grand Rapids, MI, the son of the late Eugene and Helen (Wilson)
Elenbaas.

Dan married Sue Anne Kitler on December 12, 2001 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. The couple made their
home in Paradise and celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last year.

Dan was the owner and operator of the family business, T. Elenbaas & Sons Sawmill in Hudsonville. He
was a loving family member and devout Christian who loved hunting and the outdoors. Spending time
with his family was most precious to him. His happy go lucky personality was great and he could always
put a smile on anyone's face with his sense of humor.

Dan is survived by his wife, Sue Anne; daughter, Danielle (Serjey) Ficeli of Oklahoma; sons, Zach (Tyana)
Elenbaas of Iron River, MI, Hunter (Katelynn) Elenbaas of Manitowoc, WI, and Eli Elenbaas of Paradise,
MI; brothers, Clark and Ted (Lois) Elenbaas; sisters, Mary Kremers and Carol (Steve) Haan;
grandchildren, Daxton, Weston, and Auston Elenbaas; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Tom Elenbaas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family of Dan P. Elenbaas online at
www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -