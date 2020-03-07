|
Dan P. Elenbaas, age 65, of Paradise, MI, went to his Heavenly Father's arms unexpectedly on
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Iron River, MI.
He was born on October 7, 1954 in Grand Rapids, MI, the son of the late Eugene and Helen (Wilson)
Elenbaas.
Dan married Sue Anne Kitler on December 12, 2001 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. The couple made their
home in Paradise and celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last year.
Dan was the owner and operator of the family business, T. Elenbaas & Sons Sawmill in Hudsonville. He
was a loving family member and devout Christian who loved hunting and the outdoors. Spending time
with his family was most precious to him. His happy go lucky personality was great and he could always
put a smile on anyone's face with his sense of humor.
Dan is survived by his wife, Sue Anne; daughter, Danielle (Serjey) Ficeli of Oklahoma; sons, Zach (Tyana)
Elenbaas of Iron River, MI, Hunter (Katelynn) Elenbaas of Manitowoc, WI, and Eli Elenbaas of Paradise,
MI; brothers, Clark and Ted (Lois) Elenbaas; sisters, Mary Kremers and Carol (Steve) Haan;
grandchildren, Daxton, Weston, and Auston Elenbaas; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Tom Elenbaas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family of Dan P. Elenbaas online at
www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com
Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 7, 2020