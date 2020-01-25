Home

ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home
Dan Richard Michalski


1946 - 2020
Dan Richard Michalski Obituary
Dan Richard Michalski, 73, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI passed away Wednesday
January 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Dan was born
July 20, 1946 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. He enjoyed road trips, camping, hunting,
fishing, family poker games, and bonfires in his backyard. He was a lifetime
member of the VFW and was a Vietnam veteran. Dan is survived by his sisters
Darlene (Mike) Krzycki and Eva Wilson (Dave Shannon). He is also survived by
his brothers Frank Michalski, Ronald (Linda) Michalski, Donald (Elizabeth)
Michalski, William (Terry) Jarvis, and special friend Charlene LeBlanc; and many
stepchildren. Dan is predeceased by his parents Frank and Rosie, brother Joseph,
and his wife Rachelle. Visitation will be Monday January 27, 2020 from 12:00pm
until 2:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be
Monday January 27 at 2:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home with
Brother John Hascall officiating. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 25, 2020
