C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Niigaanagiizhik Building
Daniel Everett Little


1974 - 2019
Daniel Everett Little Obituary
Daniel Everett Little of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on December 17, 2019 in Petoskey, Michigan. He was born December 6, 1974 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his parents James H. and Mary Theresa Little, his best friend, Crystal Hart and their daughter, Elena Little. He is also survived by a daughter Madison Deuman, brothers; Richard Little (Andrea), James Little, III, a sister, Brenda Little, uncles; Gene and Leeanne Gravelle, Buck and Kim Gravelle, Marvin Gravelle (Yvonne), Jim and Kim Gravelle, all of Sault Ste. Marie and Jimmy Lewis of Garden River, Canada.

Daniel will be remembered for the love of his family, his great story telling, his crazy sense of humor and he was always ready for a good adventure. He will surely be missed at family gatherings.

A celebration of Daniel's life will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Niigaanagiizhik Building from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Brother John Hascall will officiate. Donations may be left to the family of Daniel E. Little. C.S. Mulder Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 20, 2019
