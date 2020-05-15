Home

Niemann/Suminski Funeral Home
2486 S Kinnickinnic Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-5156
Daniel J. Fournier

Daniel J. Fournier Obituary
Daniel J. Fournier
Formerly of Sault Sainte Marie, MI. Passed away in Milwaukee, WI on April 29, 2020 at the age
of 61. Daniel is the cherished father of Amberleigh Fournier (Carlos), and Ian Daniel Fournier
(Amanda). He is the loving grandfather of Madden Daniel Fournier. He is further survived by his
step-father Harold "Web" Wuebker, and his siblings; Deborah Verrett (the late Larry); Robin
Fournier (Georganna); Charlene Cahill (Alan); and Marc Wuebker. He is further survived by
many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Fournier Wuebker and father Frederick
"Pat" Fournier.
Private Family Services. Interment Riverside Cemetery Sault Sainte Marie, MI.

Suminski Family Funeral Homes
Niemann / Suminski
414-744-5157
www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 15, 2020
