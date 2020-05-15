|
Daniel J. Fournier
Formerly of Sault Sainte Marie, MI. Passed away in Milwaukee, WI on April 29, 2020 at the age
of 61. Daniel is the cherished father of Amberleigh Fournier (Carlos), and Ian Daniel Fournier
(Amanda). He is the loving grandfather of Madden Daniel Fournier. He is further survived by his
step-father Harold "Web" Wuebker, and his siblings; Deborah Verrett (the late Larry); Robin
Fournier (Georganna); Charlene Cahill (Alan); and Marc Wuebker. He is further survived by
many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Fournier Wuebker and father Frederick
"Pat" Fournier.
Private Family Services. Interment Riverside Cemetery Sault Sainte Marie, MI.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 15, 2020