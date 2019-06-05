Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
For more information about
David Eichenberg
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Scorpions MC of Calhoun County
2002 12 Mile Rd
Burlington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Eichenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Christopher Eichenberg


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Christopher Eichenberg Obituary
David Christopher Eichenberg of Lansing, MI, age 61, joined his deceased family, including his Scorpion brothers on Thursday, May 30, 2019 while riding his motorcycle. His family and friends miss him deeply, but know he wanted the end of his life riding his Harley.
David graduated from Churchill High School in Livonia in 1976 and Lake Superior State in Sault St. Marie, MI with a bachelor's degree in fresh waters and fisheries, managed Parts Galore in the Detroit area for several years, then worked for the Corp of Engineers in Mississippi for 3 years, owned his own water analysis business and finished his working career with the State of Michigan, Secretary of State.
David was an avid motorcyclist all his life and was a member of the Scorpions Motorcycle Club of Calhoun County.
He loved his many rescued dogs, the out of doors, fly fishing, being near water, learning about anything under the sun and helping his wife unsnarl her electronics (well, maybe not so much). He will be remembered for his wit, intelligence and kind heart.
David was preceded in death by his father, Allen; mother, Margaret and brother, John.
Surviving are his loving wife of 10 years, Lori Kriebel; his 4 siblings, Allen (Pat), Larry (Laura), Kathy and Terry(Bea); 3 stepchildren, Aaron (Carolyn Marie Keeney) Rivera, Nate (Kalee Charles) Rivera and Corey (Chris Purdy) Rivera; 3 grandsons, Joseph, Dan and Luca and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and a host of loyal Scorpion brothers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, at noon at the Scorpions MC of Calhoun County, 2002 12 Mile Rd, Burlington, MI with Chaplain Craig Findley officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd. Holt, MI.
For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to With A Little Help From My Friends (http://www.walhfmf.org) or New Hope Pet Rescue (http://www.newhopepetrescue.com) in memory of David.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Lori said, "There are many Ikeys in the world; I don't mind sharing, but this one will always be mine."
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now