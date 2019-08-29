|
David Daniel "Mr. Pove" Povey, age 50, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Sunday evening, August 25, 2019, at the War Memorial Hospital.
David was born on February 23, 1969, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Glen and Josephine (Maciag) Povey. David was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He enjoyed watching Detroit Lions football as well as Michigan Wolverine football. He enjoyed feeding his birds and when he was younger, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
David is survived by his children: Haeli, Kloey, and Kylie Povey all of Kinross, Michigan; two grandchildren: Oakland and Oren; his partner: Janet Nolan; and his mother: Josephine Povey. David is also survived by siblings: Steve (Sue) Povey of California, Robert (Valerie) Povey of Alabama, Ernie (Stacy) Povey of Rudyard, MI, Michael (April) Povey of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Lynette Povey Rogers of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; several great friends and several favorite nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father: Glen Povey.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Niigaanagiizhik Cultural Center. Friends may gather at the cultural center from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. The family was assisted by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 29, 2019