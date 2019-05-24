|
|
David Glennwood Ladd of Brimley, Michigan passed away on May 21, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Brimley, Michigan on March 20, 1947 to Forrest and Donna (Albrough) Ladd.
David attended Soo Tech and graduated with his mechanical engineering degree. After college, he enlisted in the Army, served in Vietnam, and was award the bronze star with valor.
During his career he was a registered professional engineer, VP and GM of three major corporations, and he served on numerous boards. (Y.M.C.A., United Way, and church) He cherished his family, loved nature, hunting, building, prolific travelling with his wife Marcia in their motor home, and helping others in the community.
David Ladd is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marcia (Armstrong) Ladd of Brimley, Michigan, sons Jason (Kym) Ladd and Daniel (Melissa) Ladd, daughter Lori (Steve) Ladd, and grandchildren Skylar, Marina, Kody, Luke, and a 5th granddaughter coming in August. Also surviving are his sister Beverly (Ray) Nesseth, and cousin Julie who has been invaluable in caring for Dave these last few years.
Preceding him in death are his parents, and his beloved grandmother, Bertha Albrough. Dave was an only child and upon marriage he welcomed and was welcomed by Marcia's Armstrong Clan. As a result, Dave and Marcia hosted multiple Armstrong family reunions at their home. Our family was also blessed with inclusion of the Late Ron and Linda Carrick family.
Visitation will be held at Hovie Funeral Home on Friday May 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Hovie Funeral Home on Friday May 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Reverend Rod Case officiating. Burial with full military honors will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Brimley Congregational Church, Vietnam Disabled Veterans, or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 24, 2019