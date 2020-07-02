David James Smart, 44, of Sugar Island, Michigan passed away unexpectedlySunday June 28, 2020. He was born August 19, 1975 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michiganto Jesse Jr. and Sherrie Smart. David enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a trueoutdoorsman. David is survived by his wife, Charlene Smart; children, Kyle Smart,Jacob Smart, Devan (Stephen Boulley) Smart; sister, Karen (Marty Laaksonen)Smart; lifelong friend, Joe Nassar; grandchildren, Asher Boulley, and Oliver Smart.David is preceded in death by his father Jesse Smart, Jr. Traditional Ceremonieswill be Thursday July 2, 2020 at 10:00am at the Niigaanaagiizhik CeremonialBuilding (Cultural Center) in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Burial will take place,immediately following the Traditional Ceremonies, at Wilwalk cemetery on SugarIsland, Michigan. Online condolences may be left at