David James Smart, 44, of Sugar Island, Michigan passed away unexpectedly
Sunday June 28, 2020. He was born August 19, 1975 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
to Jesse Jr. and Sherrie Smart. David enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a true
outdoorsman. David is survived by his wife, Charlene Smart; children, Kyle Smart,
Jacob Smart, Devan (Stephen Boulley) Smart; sister, Karen (Marty Laaksonen)
Smart; lifelong friend, Joe Nassar; grandchildren, Asher Boulley, and Oliver Smart.
David is preceded in death by his father Jesse Smart, Jr. Traditional Ceremonies
will be Thursday July 2, 2020 at 10:00am at the Niigaanaagiizhik Ceremonial
Building (Cultural Center) in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Burial will take place,
immediately following the Traditional Ceremonies, at Wilwalk cemetery on Sugar
Island, Michigan. Online condolences may be left atwww.clarkbaileynewhouse.com