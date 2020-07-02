1/1
David James Smart
1975 - 2020
David James Smart, 44, of Sugar Island, Michigan passed away unexpectedly
Sunday June 28, 2020. He was born August 19, 1975 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
to Jesse Jr. and Sherrie Smart. David enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a true
outdoorsman. David is survived by his wife, Charlene Smart; children, Kyle Smart,
Jacob Smart, Devan (Stephen Boulley) Smart; sister, Karen (Marty Laaksonen)
Smart; lifelong friend, Joe Nassar; grandchildren, Asher Boulley, and Oliver Smart.
David is preceded in death by his father Jesse Smart, Jr. Traditional Ceremonies
will be Thursday July 2, 2020 at 10:00am at the Niigaanaagiizhik Ceremonial
Building (Cultural Center) in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Burial will take place,
immediately following the Traditional Ceremonies, at Wilwalk cemetery on Sugar
Island, Michigan. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com

Published in The Sault News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
10:00 AM
Niigaanaagiizhik Ceremonial Building (Cultural Center)
JUL
2
Burial
Wilwalk cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

