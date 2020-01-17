|
|
David William Etapa, Sr., age 81, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
David was born on November 13, 1938, in Hancock, Michigan to the late William and Bertha (Taipala) Etapa. David served in the United States Army at Camp Lucas and Fort Benning. He was proud of his time in Artillery. David married Victoria Hewett on March 9, 1957, at St. Luke's Cathedral (Anglican Church of Canada) in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
David was a member of the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed working in surveillance at Kewadin Casino. He also enjoyed telling jokes, buying and selling golf equipment, truck driving, and frequenting the casino.
David is survived by his wife: Victoria Etapa; two children: Debbie Sue Vaughn of Florida and Daniel Lawrence Etapa of Illinois; and one grandchild: Sarah Jean Etapa. David is also survived by one brother: Byron Etapa of Illinois; and Trey "Kowalski" Topash, who was like a grandson to him.
David was preceded in death by his parents, a son: David W. Etapa, Jr., and five siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 7:30 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Friends may call at the church from 6:30 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in the spring.
Memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 17, 2020