|
|
Dawn Annett Hamelink, age 76, of DeTour Village, Michigan, died on November 30,
2019 following open heart surgery in Petoskey, Michigan. She was born on Augusta 15,
1943 in Allegan, Michigan, to Dewey Admiral Nelson Jr. and Dorris May (Jarvis) Nelson.
Dawn grew up in the Battle Creek, Michigan area and graduated from Lakeview High
School. She attended Business College in Battle Creek and met Arthur Kline. They
married and started their family raising two sons. Dawn worked for an insurance
company as an office manager. A few years after Arthurs death, Dawn met Jon D.
Hamelink in 1992 and they married on November 26, 1994 at the First Union
Presbyterian Church in DeTour Village. They built their home in DeTour in 2005. They
promised each other twenty-five years, and they made it.
Dawn was a member of the DeTour Seniors Club, Red Hat Society, and was the EUP
Fine Arts Council Theater Director for several years and directed numerous plays.
Dawn enjoyed photography, sewing, cross-stitch, watching movies, listening to music,
and reading. She liked to play bingo along with other card and board games. She loved
to travel. Some of her favorite places she went were Italy and Alaska.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Jon Hamelink; sons, Todd Kline of Phoenix, Arizona,
Mark (Patty) Kline of Ocean Shores, Washington, and Jeffrey Hamelink of Augusta,
Michigan; former daughter-in-law, Susan Peterson of Lowell, Michigan; grandchildren,
Nick, Katy, and Nathanial Kline, Lucas (Alexis) Hamelink and Kira Hamelink; sister
Deeanna (Gary) Hakes of Battle Creek; brothers-in-law, Ron Hamelink of Williamston,
Michigan and Jerry (Nancy) Hamelink of Fulton, Michigan.
Dawn is preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Kline; brother, David Nelson;
brother-in-law, Jack (Jeanie) Hamelink; sister-in-law, Myra Hamelink.
A Memorial Party will be announced for April 2020 in DeTour and services will be held in
Battle Creek on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Noon at Cornerstone Community
Church on Beckly Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 132 E Spruce St, Sault Ste.
Marie, MI 49783. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 7, 2019