Dawn Marie Steinkohl, 53, died June 20, 2020, in Mound City, KS. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., May 8, 1967. She belonged to St. Isaac Jogues Church of Sault Ste. Marie as a child and served as an alter girl. She was a member of Mound City Christian Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Mound City. Dawn loved the Lord and led many people to Jesus. She was a proud member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She attended Soo Township and Jefferson Elementary Schools, Sault Area High School and Lake Superior State University. Dawn was an artist and musician. She played saxophone for many years in the school band and for her church when younger. Dawn was known for her artwork. Her beaded dreamcatchers won many first-place awards at art shows and hang in museums and art galleries. She was featured in the Detroit Free Press for her beautiful artwork. She took best of show for her fancy shawl.
Dawn was a pharmacy tech at Sault Tribe Health Center for some time, but after 911, she wanted to do something for her country. She served as an Immigration Inspector for the Department of Justice, and then transitioned to CBP Officer for the Department of Homeland Security in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Kansas City, Mo., before retiring.
Dawn was happiest baking. She made many cookies and baked goods for her many family, friends, and neighbors. Her dream was to open a bakery. She loved fishing. Much of her free time was spent volunteering where needed.
She is survived by her children, Robin (Alisha Bailey) Cook and Victoria (James) McCabe. Dawn was overjoyed to have two beautiful granddaughters, Audrey Anna Cook and Hazel Evelyn Cook.
She was the beloved daughter of her mother, Barbara Dietz of Sault Ste. Marie, her father, Paul Steinkohl of Israel and stepfathers AJ Rogers and Fredrick Tazelaar. She is also survived by her siblings, Paul Steinkohl, Michael Tazelaar, Sherrie (Allen) Lucas, Roge Steinkohl, Anthony Rogers, Barbara Rogers and Jay Tazelaar, all of Sault Ste. Marie, and Michael Steinkohl of North Carolina; aunts and uncles, Hon. Elisabeth (Harvey Bell) Dietz of Sault Ste. Marie; Leah (Tom) VanAman of Ohio, Anita Steinkohl of Israel, Howard Steinkohl of New Jersey and Richard Steinkohl of Florida; her many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces, cousins, and dear friends she met on her travels; and her precious dog, Poco.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Orval and Delphine Dietz, and aunts and uncles, Elvin "Sonny" (Margaret) Dietz, Elizabeth (Alford) Clark, Mary (Forrest) Poole, Orval Dietz, Rita (Bill) Dale and William Dietz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery followed by a remembrance luncheon at Best Western | 2nd floor conference room.
Please send flowers in lieu of donations. If you would like to donate please perform an act of kindness for a community member. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com