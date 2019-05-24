|
|
Dean Edward Wise, age 87, died May 21, 2019. We celebrate that Dean is now in the arms of Jesus. He went to his heavenly home from his home in Pickford, Michigan. He was born on April 10, 1932, to John H. Wise and Minerva (Hughes) Wise at home on the farm where he lived all of his life.
Dean grew up on the farm and attended Pickford schools, graduating in 1950. He married Marjeen Ann Sawyers on June 21, 1952, at the Pickford Presbyterian Church. They remained in Pickford where Dean, his brother, William, and their father, John, operated the family dairy farm. They also enjoyed raising, showing, and working Belgian horses. Dean also worked as a carpenter for various companies in the area, including Champion, Inc. for many years. He worked throughout the Eastern Upper Peninsula on many buildings including several at Lake Superior State University, Kincheloe Air Force Base, and also remodeling the historic Chippewa County Courthouse. After retirement, Dean and Marjeen enjoyed spending their winters in Texas with their friends.
Dean was a member of the Pickford Presbyterian Church and Carpenters' Union Local 202.
Dean loved working with draft horses and was often seen in parades with them pulling the Wise Brothers Belgian Wagon. He also enjoyed camping and hunting deer and, when necessary, skunks. He was the deer camp maintenance manager and operator of the DRV (Deer Recovery Vehicle). He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a fascinating storyteller. In addition to traveling to Alaska, Dean and Marjeen camped at various campgrounds in Michigan where their children and grandchildren could join them. Dean also loved to golf and watch Michigan State University sports.
Dean is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjeen Wise; his children, Kaye (James) Lucius of Traverse City, Michigan, Alan (Debra) Wise of Rochester Hills, Michigan, and Lori (James) Doyle of Grandville, Michigan; grandchildren, Kyle (Elizabeth) Lucius, Trenton (Autumn) Lucius, Kami (Brian) Buckmaster, Toby Lucius, Justin (Cara) Wise, Lauren Wise, Lindsay Wise, Chelsea Doyle, and Kaitlyn Doyle; great grandchildren, Alexis, Alice, Calvin, Nolan, Ethan, Aaron, Darin, Dean T., and Emery; and many nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his infant son, Timothy John Wise; his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, William and Gerry Wise.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 27, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 28 from 10-11 a.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 28, at 11 a.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Cottle Cemetery in Pickford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pennington Home, c/o SHSS, 1501 W. 6th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783; Pickford Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 266, Pickford, MI 49774; or Hospice of the EUP, 308 W. 12th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 24, 2019