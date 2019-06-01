Deanna Jean Rader (Mom Rader) was met by her Heavenly Father at the gates of heaven on May 30th, 2019 she passed away peacefully in her sleep in her daughter's home.

Deanna was born December 18, 1937 along with her twin sister Diana who preceded her in death.

She was born to Donald & Norma Metkiff and had 1 brother Donald, whom have all preceded her in death.

Deanna also joined her sons Rodney Reid Rader and Joel Royce Rader, grandchild Taylor Rader, as well as her granddaughter Charity Jean Plesscher whom I am sure jumped into Grandma's arms!

Deanna married Floyd (Tim) Rader on September 1, 1956. They have been married for 62 years.

Tim & Deanna Rader have 10 children Dr. Timothy (Debra) Rader, Dr. Lance (Karen) Rader, Rodney (Angela) Rader, Joel Rader, Kristi (Wayne) Plesscher, Kurt (Amy) Rader, Jeffrey Augustus Rader, Eric Rader, Jennifer Rader, Daniel Rader. They have 43 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. As well as every child or adult that needed to have arms wrapped around them. They are known by hundreds as Mom & Pa Rader.

They opened their home to over 300 foster children during this time. She quickly became the promoter for the foster system, taking on an active role in helping other families through the process and being available to walk them through the process.

Deanna's career was helping children. She worked for the JDRA program and spent much of her years counseling and transporting troubled kids. She was always quick to share God's love for them and point them towards Jesus.

Deanna loved the Lord and her life was an example of that. A Godly woman who gave of herself tirelessly to be sure those around her felt loved and taken care of. Mom will be missed beyond measure by her family, and all of you.

Her Services will be held at Fundamental Baptist Church in Kinross, MI on Wednesday June 5th. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Canaanland Baptist Camp. Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary