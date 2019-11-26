|
Debbie Lehman passed away on November 2nd, 2019 after a very brief but intense battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born June 26, 1951, in Pocatello, Idaho and went to school at Washington State University where she met Tom Lehman. They married and moved to Sault Ste Marie, MI, where they had three children. She became the Children's Librarian at Bayliss Public Library, a position she would hold for the next 29 years.
Debbie was a lover of flowers, birds, and gardens, and had an insatiable appetite for reading. If she wasn't working in the garden, she could be found curled up on the couch with a good book. Debbie was smart, funny, and fiercely independent. She was known for her dry wit, and her absolute devotion to the children of Sault Ste Marie. As a long-time Children's Librarian, she instilled a love of reading in three generations of the Sault, and her summer storytime became a highly anticipated event every year for little and not-so-little kids around town. If you grew up in Sault Ste Marie and have a love of stories, odds are she played a part.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Tom, and her three children, Chris (Anne), Amanda (Paul), and Betsy (Kedzie), as well as four grandchildren, Julie, Emma, Sid, and Dex, plus two beloved kitties, Finley and Brownley, and Walter the turtle.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
Memorials may be left to the Bayliss Public Library - Children's Room. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 26, 2019