Deborah (Debbie) Ann Kellis, age 66, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Deborah was born in Saginaw, Michigan on September 29, 1953, the daughter of John Sparks and the late Isabelle (Martin) Sparks. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1972. On October 7, 2000, she married William (Bill) Kellis at their home. For many years, she drove school bus for Sault Area Schools and also owned her own business, Deborah's Custom Sewing. She enjoyed sewing and flower gardening and was well known for her and Bill's business Oasis Gardens at the local farmers market. Deborah was also a member of the Sault Sainte Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Deborah is survived her father John Sparks and by her husband: William (Bill) Kellis; two daughters: Michelle Parker of Grand Haven, MI and Jeniffer Perks of Grand Rapids, MI; and two granddaughters: Andrea and Taylor Aikens. She is survived by two brothers: Mel (Sue) Sparks and John (Colleen) Sparks both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and two sisters: Carol (Gary) Maleport and Lisa (Frank) Killips both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. She is also survived by Stepdaughter Nicole (Jason) Winegarner and grandsons Layton and Tanner Winegarner as well as Stepson Jason Kellis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is to be determined, but per her wishes will be kept to close family and friends. We would like to ask that donations not be made in her honor, but if someone has a good memory to share or story to tell, the family would love to hear, and please do not hesitate to reach out.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com