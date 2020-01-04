|
|
Deborah Jean McLaughlin, age 69, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at War Memorial Hospital.
Deborah was born on May 29, 1950 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Stanley and Jenny (Vollick) White. Deborah graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1968. She worked for over 20 years at Kewadin Casino. She had a love for cats and dogs. She enjoyed cooking (often making meals and bringing them to friends and family). Deborah also enjoyed shopping, crime shows, flowers, crossword puzzles, and attending to her many house plants. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed meeting people that came into the casino.
Deborah is survived by her children: Richard Sturgeon of Tell City, IN, Laurie Sturgeon, Lesley Sturgeon, and Cindy Sturgeon all of the Sault Ste. Marie, MI; ten grandchildren: Cassie (Steven), Josh, Terri Ann (Aaron),Kody, Steven, Kierra, Savannah, Austin, and Alia; five great-grandchildren: Tayton, Bryton, Mariana, Corbin, and Aurora; one sister: Alice White of Brimley, MI; and a brother-in-law: Bud Newcomb of Barbeau, MI.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, life partner: George Robbins; a sister: Vivian Newcomb; and a great grandchild: Dallas Nichols
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Witte officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020