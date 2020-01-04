Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Jean McLaughlin


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Jean McLaughlin Obituary
Deborah Jean McLaughlin, age 69, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at War Memorial Hospital.

Deborah was born on May 29, 1950 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Stanley and Jenny (Vollick) White. Deborah graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1968. She worked for over 20 years at Kewadin Casino. She had a love for cats and dogs. She enjoyed cooking (often making meals and bringing them to friends and family). Deborah also enjoyed shopping, crime shows, flowers, crossword puzzles, and attending to her many house plants. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed meeting people that came into the casino.

Deborah is survived by her children: Richard Sturgeon of Tell City, IN, Laurie Sturgeon, Lesley Sturgeon, and Cindy Sturgeon all of the Sault Ste. Marie, MI; ten grandchildren: Cassie (Steven), Josh, Terri Ann (Aaron),Kody, Steven, Kierra, Savannah, Austin, and Alia; five great-grandchildren: Tayton, Bryton, Mariana, Corbin, and Aurora; one sister: Alice White of Brimley, MI; and a brother-in-law: Bud Newcomb of Barbeau, MI.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, life partner: George Robbins; a sister: Vivian Newcomb; and a great grandchild: Dallas Nichols

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM on Monday, January 6, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Witte officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -