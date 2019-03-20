|
Debra Aney, 54 of Strongs passed away Friday evening, March 15, 2019 after an over 3 year battle with cancer. She was born in Saginaw on September 3, 1964 to Harrison and Sharon (Nowaczyk) Hetherington.
She lived in the Strongs/Trout Lake area many years. She worked as a waitress at Bay View Inn in Epoufette for over 10 years. She loved working and loved her customers. She also had worked for the Kewadin Casino in St. Ignace. She also loved fishing.
She is survived by her family - children: Patrick Aney and Shane Aney, Standale, MI; Crystal (Taylor) Schwesinger, Trout Lake; Aquila (Alex) Johnson, Eckerman; Abbey DuRussel, Trout Lake; siblings: Dennis (Shelly) Hetherington, Grant; Curtis (Michelle) Hetherington, St. Ignace; Rod Hetherington, Trout Lake; Sandy (Jim) Story, Morley; grandchildren: Kayden and Kenzie Johnson, and Brenden and Carson DuRussel. Her longtime partner, Leo Schwesinger, Trout Lake.
Friends may call at Dodson Funeral Home, St. Ignace on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to noon. Services will be held at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Trout Lake Cemetery in the spring.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 20, 2019