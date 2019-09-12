|
|
Delmas James Eastman, Jr.
Born on April 25, 1936 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Delmas and Elsie
Eastman. "Del" lived in his cherished Sault until the age of 17 when he left
to serve his country during the Korean War with the 92 nd Quartermaster
Battalion. After Del's return to Michigan, he married his beloved Ruth, nee
Spence, in 1957. Their son, Delmas Eastman III was born soon after and
the Eastman's relocated to California, where their family grew by three
daughters, Susan, Stephanie, and Stacey, respectively.
Del had many passions in life: family, friends, his Finish heritage, trips to
the casino, classic cars, dancing, and early rock n' roll (he loved singing
along to Elvis Presley on the radio). However, Del's true joy was the open
road. Del traversed this country with true appreciation and affection,
sentiments he passed on to his children and grandchildren alike, teaching
them to read the road Atlas, stopping at National landmarks, and stopping
to meet and introduce his family to friends he'd made along his life's
journey.
Del's passion for life's expedition, be it for the road, God, or family,
continues in those he is survived by: his dear partner in life, Ruth; his
brothers Edwin and Lionel Eastman; brother James Eastman;
sister Nancy Eastman Schuler; brother James Eastman;
his children and their spouses, Delmas and Diane Eastman, Susan Lamb,
Stephanie and Edward Moresi, Stacey and Richard Fuentes; his
grandchildren and their partners: Dominic, Nicholas and Katie Moresi,
Manny and Tiffany Fuentes, Brittney and Reagan Drebenstedt, nee Lamb,
Adrianna and Peter Soria, nee Fuentes, and Megan Eastman; and his
great-grandchildren, Aiden Medina, Fischer and Reed Drebenstedt,
Maddux Soria, Brooklynn Soria, Shae and Kolt Moresi, Devin Fuentes, and
Alyssa Fuentes.
Del was preceded in passing by his mother Elsie Eastman, nee Aho; his
father Delmas Eastman, Sr.; his brother William Eastman; and his sister
Virginia Eastman Vellner.
Prayer services will be held at Lytle Cemetery, Goetzville, MI on Sunday,
September 14 th at 2:00 pm.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 12, 2019