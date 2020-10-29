PICKFORD - Delores Ann Dodds passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Adrian, Michigan. She was 88 years old.



Delores was born June 17, 1932 to the late Harold and Julia (Zwolinski) Walker. She graduated from Pickford High School in 1950. Delores married Raymond Dodds Jr. on September 27, 1950. They shared 70 years of marriage, living on their farm south of Pickford. They had two daughters, Kerry Kathleen Hipps and Donna Kay Liggett.



Delores enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, flower gardening, cake decorating, and reading. In the spring she helped Ray put up gallons of maple syrup, giving much of it away as gifts. Summers were set aside for the grandchildren. Delores enjoyed taking them to the pool in Rudyard, going on bike rides after supper, and making the best sticky buns. The warm weather passed quickly with the grandchildren, but they were not the only family that spent time on the farm when school was out. Ray and Delores enjoyed having young people around. Cousins were always welcome.



Delores was a lifelong member of the Pickford Presbyterian Church. She was on the session, served as a Bible school teacher, youth fellowship leader, and member of the women's association.



With declining health, Delores enjoyed old movies and tv shows, country music, reading, and playing Sudoku. Mostly though she loved visits from family and friends.



In March of 2020, Ray and Delores moved to Tipton to live with their daughter Kerry and son-in-law Gary. They needed extra support for their health needs. They quickly fell into a routine of meals, time on the yard with their pets, lots of reading, music, and movies and an occasional ride around the countryside to see what the farmers were planting or harvesting. They both enjoyed an ice cream or some French fries along the way.



All four grandchildren visited them along the with the great grandchildren. A birthday celebration for 88 years in June and a 70th wedding anniversary celebration in September were enjoyed by the family. Visits, cards, and phone calls from friends and family brought much joy.



Along with her husband Ray, Delores is survived by her daughters Kerry Kathleen (Gary) Hopps of Tipton, Michigan and Donna Liggett of Pickford, Michigan; four grandchildren, Dylan Donnelly, Todd (Sarah) Hipps, Stephen Crawford, and Aaron Hipps; eight great-grandchildren, Logan Crawford, Aaron, Matthew, Claire, Lucas, Ryan, Kate, and Ainsley Hipps. One sister, Valerie Hill, also survives. Burial has taken place in Pickford at Fairview Cemetery. A memorial service for Delores will be held at a later date.

