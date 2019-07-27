|
|
Delores Jean Swick of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan was welcomed to Heaven with her daughters by her side on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1935 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Adolph and Beatrice (Quack) Wandler.
Delores devoted her life to serving the Lord, her family, church and friends. Dolores served in many capacities at the first United Presbyterian Church. She was a Deacon in the church, as well as a member of the choir and volunteered for numerous other functions.
Delores was also committed to serving her community. She volunteered for the Washington School PTA, Sault Area High School Band Boosters, Hiawatha Skating Club, Bluebirds, Girl Scouts and American Cancer Society. She was a member of the Chippewa County Democratic Party. She served on the Board of Canvassers, Historical Society, Eastern Upper Peninsula Mental Health Board, as well as ongoing volunteer work helping those in need.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Brad) Jewell of Virginia Beach Virginia: Brenda (Robert) Weaver of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin; Melissa (Darren) Lubbers of Keego Harbor, Michigan; four grandchildren, Ian Jewell, Eric Jewell, Adrian Weaver and Abbey DePrekel, as well as her faithful friend Leitha Vollick. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Swick, her parents Beatrice and Adolph Wandler as well as other relatives and her good friends Rita and Bill Dale.
The family would like to thank Freighterview Assisted Living and Hospice for their devotion and care.
Visitation will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 29 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Memorial service with Reverend Mark Gabbard.
Please join us for a luncheon at the Elks Lodge following the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in honor of Delores Swick.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 27, 2019