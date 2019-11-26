|
|
Dennis Arden Nesseth, 91, of Dafter, MI, passed away November 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sarah (Schwiderson) Nesseth.
Dennis was born in Detroit, MI to Clifford and Pearl (Holk) Nesseth, May 3, 1928. He helped his family build the Nesseth farm and develop manure handling systems that revolutionized farming nationwide. He turned his skills and talents to building houses, businesses, and construction on the Mackinac Bridge and Soo Locks. He mentored his children, grandchildren, and countless others in carpentry and working with their hands. He and Sarah loved traveling, camping, fishing, hunting together, always sharing those adventures with family and friends. Dennis passed along the heritage of what he valued most: family, self-sufficiency, the outdoors and telling a good story.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sarah Nesseth; daughter-in-law Karen (Jarman) Nesseth of Hartsville, SC; daughter Janice (Joe) Hadfield of Rudyard, MI; son Gordon (Jennie) Nesseth of Barron, WI; eleven grandchildren, ten greatgrandchildren; sister Lois Nesseth of Minneapolis, MN; three brothers Bryce Nesseth, Clinton (Connie) Nesseth, and Raymond (Bev) Nesseth, all of Barron, WI.
Dennis was proceeded in death but reunited in Heaven with his oldest son Lawrence Nesseth and his son-in-law Dale Postma.
There will be a celebration of Dennis' life on May 2, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of C. S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences can be left online at www.csmulder.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 26, 2019