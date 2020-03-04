|
Dennis L Salo of Liberty Twp Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side,after fighting heart disease for 16 years, on February 24, 2020. Dennis was born on March 12, 1944 in Detroit MI to Matt and Wilma Salo who preceded him in death. During his youth he was active in track and hockey, playing on the 1962 Midget State Championship team. In the summer of 1961 he met the everlasting love of his life, Trudy at Kinross Lake. They were married 5 years later and set out on an adventure that took them to all 50 states and 6 continents.
He attended Michigan Tech Soo branch for 2 years, received a BBA from Western Michigan, and an MBA from the University of New Mexico. After attending Navy OCS, he and his wife moved to Athens GA so he could attend Naval Supply Corps school. From there he volunteered for submarine duty and served aboard the USS Pargo SSN650. After Navy duty, honorably discharged as a Lieutenant, he worked his way through various companies and positions that took him and his family to four states. When a viral infection to his heart caused early retirement, he was a Senior Information Technology Director specializing in department turn around and installation of Enterprise Planning software.
Dennis was very close to his two children Scott and Carrie, spending many years coaching their softball, soccer and hockey teams. He loved to watch his grandchildren play hockey.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Trudy (Baker),of Liberty Twp Oh, son Scott (Mary Alice) 2 grandchildren Dennis and Dawn of Kentwood MI, and daughter Carrie of Sharonville, Oh, his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Judy Baker of Ashtabula Oh and several cousins.
He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Samaria Lodge, Samaria Mi.
Per his request, there will be no funeral. He will be interred with full military honors at Ft Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Mi, on March 12, his 76nd birthday.
Any memorial donations can be sent to LSSU Fund, LSSU, 650 W Easterday Ave, Sault Ste Marie Mi, 49783
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 4, 2020