Dennis Leo Hanskett
1981 - 2020
Dennis Leo Hanskett, age 39, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.

Dennis was born on July 25, 1981, in Augusta, Georgia the son of Joseph and Rose (Guilmette) Hanskett. He graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1999. Dennis was a Toronto Maple Leaf fan. He enjoyed fishing and working with computers. He loved to spend time with his son: Gavin as well as with his nephew and niece: Jimmy and Joslyn Bumstead.

Dennis is survived by his son: Gavin Hanskett; his parents: Joseph and Rose Hanskett of Dafter, MI; a brother: Jeff Eubanks of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; six sisters: Joanna Bumstead, Kelly Jo (Don) Erickson, and Jody Thompson all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Tammy Lynn Force of Wisconsin, Christina Russel of Texas, and Toni Ann Mills of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph Hanskett III and Richard "Clark" Hanskett.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Community Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Witte officiating.

C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
