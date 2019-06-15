Dennis Lyle Jenks (Denny), age 65, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan died peacefully on June 12, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital. He will be dearly missed and was loved very much by his family and friends.

Dennis was born on December 28, 1953, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Lyle and Vera (Beacom) Jenks.

He graduated from Sault Area High School in the class of 1972 and moved to Grand Rapids, MI to further his education. He later moved to South Bend, Indiana where he drove semi-truck (known as "Bear") he traveled throughout the United States. He later became a taxi cab driver and had many stories to share about his experiences with his clients and students at Notre Dame University.

Dennis spent many hours shooting pool with his friends and then buying and selling antiques. He always talked about returning to the Upper Peninsula (God's Country) to live. Upon his retirement, he did return to Sault Ste. Marie and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his daughter: Pamela Jenks of South Bend, IN; his father: Lyle Jenks; sisters: Cheri Shagena and Lori (James) Campbell of Pickford, MI; and several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother: Vera (Beacom) Jenks.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Pickford United Methodist Church with Pastor Hank Kott officiating. Friends may gather from 5 p.m., until the time of service. Burial will be at Cottle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Road to Recovery Program. A ride for those in need and a friendly visit along the way is a true Thank you indeed.

