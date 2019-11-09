|
Dennis M. Igo, 71 of Moran passed away Saturday evening, November 2 at his home on M123 following a 2 year battle with cancer. He was born June 20,1948 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Gordon and Bernice Igo. He graduated from high school in Herbster,Wisc. and served 28 years in the United States Coast Guard, including a tour in Vietnam. He entered the Coast Guard in Green Bay, Wisc. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer, from Group Sault in 1994. and served several years in St. Ignace. He loved NASCAR and gardening, always growing large garden and giving away most of it. He also was a hunter when his health was good. He was the Dock Master of the St.Ignace Marina one year, and his inspections were absolutely impeccable, which he was proud of. He was called to oversee the building of the Drumnond Island Ferry boat during his retirement.
He married Lovida Hughes on May 18,1971 in Caruthersville, MO, and she survives. Also children, Donna and Todd Nyberg, Pickford; Kay Igo, Sault Ste Marie; son, Scott and Jaimie Igo, St. Ignace; step daughter, Rhonda Smith, Coloma,MI; 1 sister, Joyce and Dave Olson, Port Wing,Wisc.; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Don Igo, Herbster, Wi.; Gary Igo, Ashland,WI; Jack Igo, and Irene Neilson, in Wisconsin, and Jan Freer in Minn. He was the youngest of the family, all died of cancer.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday November 9 in Herbster,Wisconsin with honorary military service where burial will take place at 1 pm. in the Herbster Cemetery. Cremation has taken place and Dodson Funeral Home and Cremation Service asisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 9, 2019