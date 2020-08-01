1/1
Derek Andrew "Diggit" Lehre
1988 - 2020
Derek Andrew "Diggit" Lehre, age 32, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away early Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.

Derek was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on February 29, 1988. Derek attended Sault High School and was a member of the Sault Tribe. He worked in construction and enjoyed icefishing, camping, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling. Most of all, he loved family time.

Derek is survived by two daughters: Ellie Lehre and Rily Traynor both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; his mother: Maggie (Mike "Meco") Gardner of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; two brothers: Timothy (Alyssa) Lehre, Jr. of Bay Mills, MI and Jeremy Lehre of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; two grandmothers: Ellen Lehre of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Sarah (Rich) Weber of Dafter, MI; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Derek was preceded in death by his father: Timothy W. Lehre, Sr.; a grandmother: Helen Lehre; two grandfathers: Samuel Rogan and Albert Lehre; and a cousin: Troy Lehre, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

Published in The Sault News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Funeral
01:00 - 03:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
AUG
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
