Devin Michael VanEffen, age 25, of Brimley, Mich., lived in Seattle WA. He passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on the evening of July 5, 2019.
Devin was born March 2, 1994 in Petoskey, Mich. He graduated from Warroad High School in Minnesota. Devin moved to Seattle to pursue his dream to become a psychiatrist. He was making life changes to make it possible to begin classes in the fall 2019 semester.
Devin wanted to make a difference in this world. He wanted to help people who really needed help. Devin was such a nice and friendly person and he could make friends everywhere he went. He had friends and family all over the country. He enjoyed hanging out and playing with his cousins, music, camping in Grand Marias, and traveling.
Devin is survived by his mother Jennifer Lee VanEffen, (Ben Stallman) and his father Michael James Baragwanath Sr. (Linda Baragwanath); three sisters: Hayley Stallman, Chelsie (Alex) Wiltermood, and Autumn Baragwanath. Two brothers: Michael Baragwanath, and Hunter Baragwanath. He is also survived by his grandparents: Raymond and Cheryl Baragwanath, and Deborah and William VanEffen. He was survived by Aunts and Uncles; Paul (Laura) Baragwanath, Christy (Bryant) Brannon, Joe Baragwanath, Nikki Baragwanath, John (Angel) Baragwanath, Matt Baragwanath, Billy (Pamala Dawn) VanEffen, and Jake (Amanda) VanEffen. Devin had many Great Aunts and Uncles and Cousins that loved him very much. Devin is also survived by his only nephew Maverick James Wiltermood.
Devin was Preceded in Death by his cousin Jared Paul Baragwanath.
A memorial service will be held at 11156 West Lakeshore Drive. The home of Ray and Cheryl Baragwanath. A ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 21st at 3 p.m. A burial service will follow at Mission Hill Cemetery. Refreshments and a gathering will follow at Ray and Cheryl Baragwanath's home.
The family was assisted by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 16, 2019