Diane Rose Kutchin, age 68, resident of Rudyard, Michigan, passed on January 13,
2020 after enduring a long battle with Leukemia. She was born on November 18, 1951
in Ionia, Michigan, to Marvin A. and Rose Mary (Lautzenheiser) Brown.
Diane graduated from Ionia High School, in Ionia, Michigan in 1970. Two weeks after
graduation, Diane married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Kenneth Kutchin of Grand
Rapids, Michigan. The Kutchins relocated to E.U.P. from the Grand Rapids area in
1981, then moving to their Rudyard residence 1982. After years of babysitting children
from Rudyard and at age 45, Diane returned to school to study massage therapy. She
graduated from Health Enrichment Center for Massage Therapy, in Lapeer, Michigan, in
1997 and then completing an advanced degree in Subtle Energy Therapies in 2000.
She was owner of Body Language Plus for sixteen years where she was able to
facilitate the healing processes to many from E.U.P. The techniques Diane learned
allowed her to facilitate loving care for her husband Daniel until his passing in June
2015.
Diane was an active member of the Community Christ Church in Sault Ste Marie and as
outreach for the community, she taught weekly quilting classes. Her faith outreach
efforts helped to provide quilted prayer blankets for troops, cancer patients and in
support of other community outreach programs. Diane also was interested in other
crafts such as stained glass and ceramics, fiber arts like cross-stitching, crocheting, and
knitting and often shared her faith though teaching of many of these crafts in small
group settings.
Diane is survived by her sons, Mr. Daniel (Anna) Kutchin of Fountain, Colorado, and Mr. Darrell James Kutchin of Lafayette, Colorado; grandchildren, Szymon and Sonja
Kutchin; siblings, Mr. Douglas (Linda) Brown of Portland, Michigan, Mrs. Marian
(Ronald) Smith of Cookville, Tennessee, Ms. Carol Warnes of Lake Odesa, Michigan,
Mrs. Barbara Brown of Ionia, Michigan, and Mrs. Ruth Ann (Alex) Brown of Ionia,
Michigan.
Diane is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; her parents, Marvin and Rose; and
brother-in-law, John Warnes.
A celebration of life service will be announced at future date. Please contact Dan and
Darrell Kutchin directly for details.
In lieu of memorial, flowers, and/or memorial contributions, please seek to forgive
others, share your passions with many, spend time with your families in prayer, speak
kind words to all, share your faith, and say words that are meaningful to your loved
ones. If you feel you must do something, plant an apple tree or do something to grow
meaningful life in others. These are Diane's wishes.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com. Photo Credit: Mrs. Cathy Brown
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 18, 2020