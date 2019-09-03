|
Dinah Louise Savoie joined our Lord in Heaven on August 30, 2019. She is survived by her
husband Robert Savoie and two children, Barry Savoie (wife Carol, two grandchildren, Paul and
Genevieve) and Amanda Neville (husband Stephen, five grandchildren, Mason, Shae, Bobby,
Emmaline and Arnold); and two brothers and two sisters.
Dinah was born on July 13, 1951, at Carswell A.F.B., Texas, to James and Elsie Alquist, and
graduated from Frank B. Kellogg Senior High School, Roseville, Minnesota, in 1969. Shortly
after graduation she married the love of her life, Robert Savoie, and made her new home in
Rudyard, Michigan, where she lived for over 48 years.
Dinah was a woman of many talents and excelled at every task she met. She was the
quintessential woman who could do it all…a passionately devoted wife, mother and
grandmother; a homemaker, sister, friend, artist, farmhand, and career woman. She toiled many
hard hours on the family's multi-generational farm, getting down and gritty with the best of them;
yet, after a hard day in the fields, she would slip on a pretty skirt and snappy blouse and step
out to unwind with Robert.
Dinah's creative and artistic talents were evidenced by her remarkable sewing and gardening
skills. She was a dressmaker for 15 years, tackling everything from simple alterations to
creating lovely wedding gowns. Her charming flower and vegetable gardens were meticulously
tended and arranged with great care, which she lovingly called her "Velvet Elvis". She also
enjoyed sewing crafts, drawing, and taking long walks with her sister.
Dinah began her career as a teacher's aide at Rudyard Area Schools, but developed an interest
in the emerging field of computer technology, and retired in 2014, as the EUPISD District
Technical Representative.
Dinah was an ambitious, vibrant, determined, faithful, loving and compassionate woman. Most
importantly, she believed and trusted in God's promise of eternal salvation through Christ
Jesus.
Please join us as we celebrate and remember the life of our remarkable Dinah at R. Galer
Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford, Michigan, on Saturday, September 7th, 2019.
Visitation is from 12:30 to 3:00 with a service following. Immediately after the service there will
be a procession to the graveside at North Rudyard Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Dinah Savoie to the Ball Hospice House of the EUP,
308 W. 12 th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783, would be deeply appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 4, 2019