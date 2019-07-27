|
Dolores "Dee" Gene Nye, age 71, of Washington Township, Michigan, died on July 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 8, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert L. "Red" Easterbrook II and Dolores Gene (Woodman) Easterbrook.
Dee grew up in Detroit, her family spent their summers in Hessel, Michigan. At the age of 16, her family moved to Hessel. She graduated from Les Cheneaux High School with the class of 1966. She had met Norm Nye on the beach in Hessel when they were 14 years old and they married six years later, on July 12, 1968, in Madison Heights, Michigan. They began their family soon after, raising two daughters. As a military wife, she was fortunate enough to live and travel overseas. Dee worked at their family business, North-Side Heat Treat, for several years before going to work for the United States Postal Service. She retired in 2011.
Dee enjoyed Sunday morning breakfast with family. She was a very generous lady and loved helping others. From planting flowers for the elderly on her postal route to baking cookies for her grandchildren's school, she loved putting a smile on people's faces. She enjoyed traveling to Key West and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dee was known to spend a little time at the casino and enjoyed watching Detroit sports in her free time.
Dee is survived by her husband, Norman R. Nye; daughters, Geana Kish of Washington Township, and Nicole (Kerry) Sementkowski of Lake Orion, Michigan; grandchildren, Taylor Kish, Gregory Kish Jr., Kyle Sementkowski, and Jenna Sementkowski; sisters, Catherine "Kay" Bishop of Warren, Michigan, and Vickie Herold of Sunrise, Florida; brother, Robert L. "Bob" (Dorine) Easterbrook III of Troy, Michigan; sister-in-law, Louise Easterbrook of Hessel; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Ronald "Ron" Easterbrook.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan and on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Cedar Cemetery in Cedarville, Michigan.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Residential Hospice Foundation, 5440 Corporate Dr. Ste. 400, Troy, MI 48098.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 27, 2019