Don McKay



A life long residence of Sault Ste. Marie passed into heaven May 18th, 2020. Don was born November 13th, 1949 to Stewart and Jennie Wirtanen McKay. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his brother Dale. As Don would have it, he was born 2 days before deer season. He shared many hunting stories around the table at his Uncle Claude Christie's. Later in life, he enjoyed his time at his camp watching and filming wildlife. Don retired from the Corp of Engineers as a heavy machine operator.



The cousins of Don would like to thank his good friend Pickle, Cindy Leigh and Pastor Whiti for all they did with visits and meals. To others that spent time with him we thank you!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store