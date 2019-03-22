Don R. Ogle, 72, formerly of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. His family is comforted by his strong Christian faith.

Don was born in Flint, MI on March 13, 1947. He proudly earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Lake Superior State University in 1987. He began his career with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as a fisheries biologist and, during the latter part of his career, worked as an immigration inspector with the U.S. Immigration Service (Office of Homeland Security) at the Sault Ste. Marie post.

In his younger years, Don enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and being outdoors. He absolutely loved Michigan's Upper Peninsula and made it his home for more than 40 years. Throughout his life, his "true hobby" was his beloved wife, Jane. Don and Jane were married for nearly 50 wonderful years. Friends and family say they were rarely apart. It was unusual to see one without the other.

Don is survived by his two children, Rick (Michelle) Ogle and Kristi (Jon) Olson; five grandchildren, Garth, Garrett, Katie, Trey and Sara. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane and his parents, Don and Margaret Ogle.

Visitation will be held at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., also at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Condolences may be left online at http://www.csmulder.com