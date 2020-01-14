|
Dr. Donald Calvin Page of Nashville, Tennessee, died on December 28, 2019. He was 70 years old.
Donald was born January 22, 1949 in Shelby, Michigan to Oliver and Opal Page. He grew up in
Michigan, Illinois, Jordan, and Scotland. Donald graduated from DeTour Village, Michigan high school, Hope College, earned his masters from Western Michigan University, and received his PH.D. from the University of Michigan. He did an internship with PBS in New York and post graduate work in England, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. Before going to graduate school he was a news cameraman for WNLS TV in Lansing, Michigan. After getting his Ph.D. he was a professor for 40 years at Tennessee State University in Nashville. At TSU Donald was involved with the national champion TSU forensics team.
Over the years Donald received many state and national awards for his work in education and
communications. On March 17, 2017 he was honored by the city of Nashville with a special
proclamation.
Donald was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and many educational and communication
organizations. He was an avid sailor and traveler. Donald first experienced life at sea when he was 8
years old and crossed the North Atlantic on the Nova Scotia. Even sailing through a hurricane could not
keep him from a lifelong love of sailing. His many trips included sailing the North Channel with his sister,
Kathryn, and her husband and visiting the Middle East with his nieces and nephews where he drove in
Cairo and lived to tell about it. His most recent trip was to Japan with his nephew, Ian and brother,
Gordon.
Donald is survived by his sister Kathryn (Roland) Camp, his brother Gordon (Margaret) Page,and nieces
and nephews Caroline (Peter) Ill, John Camp, Rachel Page, and Ian Page.
Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville, the communication
Department of Tennessee State University, the Oliver S. Page Memorial Scholarship Fund of Hope
College, Holland Michigan, or Harbor View Assisted Living and Hospice in DeTour Village, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee on February
7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation beforehand.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 14, 2020