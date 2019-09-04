|
Donald Francis "Yooperman" Stefanski, age 61, of Goetzville, Michigan, died on
September 3, 2019 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was born on December 13, 1957
in Sault Ste. Marie, to Donald Joseph and Wilma Christine (Crisp) Stefanski.
Donnie grew up in Goetzville and was a graduate of the class of 1976 from DeTour High
School. He was employed by the Chippewa County Road Commission for 36 years.
Together with his wife, JoAnne they bought and formed Yooperman's Bar and Grill of
Goetzville.
Donnie was an avid Detroit Lions fan, he traveled the 365 miles each way every Sunday
for the last 25 years to cheer on his Honolulu Blue and Silver. His loyalty and team spirit
were widely admired by all and he was a member of the Professional Football Ultimate
Fan Association (PFUFA) and the Tailgating Hall of Fame. His Detroit Lions family
meant the world to him and he looked forward to seeing them every morning in the
Eastern Market parking lot during football season. He also looked forward to seeing his
friends from opposing teams at games and every year in Canton, Ohio for the Hall of
Fame weekend.
Donnie was known as a friend to all but served many roles in people's lives. He was a
track and football coach at DeTour High School for many years. He also loved to play in
the summer softball league with both the Goetzville and Raber Bar teams. Donnie was
a huge advocate for the Hospice of the EUP, participating in Dancing with the Stars as
well as hosting an annual benefit every year at Yooperman's Bar & Grill.
Donnie is survived by his wife, of 40 years, JoAnne Marie Stefanski; children, Megan
Stefanski of Goetzville, Adam (Jessica) Stefanski of Alanson, Michigan, and Ashley
Nettleton of Goetzville; grandchildren, Johannah and Noah Nettleton and Drew and
Anna Stefanski; mother, Wilma Stefanski of Goetzville; brother, Rudy (Janie) Stefanski
of Menominee; and sister, Natalie (Dave) Dickerson of Sharon, Wisconsin; mother &
father- in-law, Phil and Norma Goetz of DeTour Village, Michigan; brother-in-law; Cletus
Goetz of Goetzville; and sister-in-law, Patte Goetz of Goetzville.
Donnie was proceeded in death by his father, Donald J. Stefanski; brother-in-law;
Russell Goetz; and son-in-law; Stanley Nettleton.
Visitation will be held on September 6, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 P.M. at R. Galer
Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan. The Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Raber Township Fire Department or
the Hospice of the EUP.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 5, 2019