Donald Gene "Don" Johnston, age 71, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Don was born on December 30, 1948, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Austin and Helen (Trumbley) Johnston. Don graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1968. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Don married Linda Lamoreaux on September 30, 1988 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. He retired from the Soo Locks in 2015 where he worked as a line handler with the Corps of Engineers. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing, yard work, and caring for his orchard. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids. He also loved to laugh with friends.
Don is survived by his daughter: Ashley (Tom) Morrow of Kincheloe, MI; and five grandchildren: Olivia Fuller, Kadence, Mackenzie, Carter, and Lincoln Morrow. Don is also survived by his brothers: Austin (Marge) Johnston of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Ken (Mary) Johnston of Rockwood, MI; and a special friend: Mary Hoornstra of Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his son: Ryan Johnston.
A mausoleum side committal service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
