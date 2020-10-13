1/
Donald H. MacInnis
1937 - 2020
Donald H MacInnis, age 83, of Marquette, Michigan, died peacefully at Norlite Nursing Home in Marquette, Michigan on September 27, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1937, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Hector and Eva (Baril) MacInnis.

Don developed Infantile Encephalitis at a young age and it was a challenge for him the rest of his life. Even with his condition he strived every day. He worked at the Ojibway Hotel, War Memorial Hospital, and for a short time at a Radio Station.

Don enjoyed listening to western music, drawing in his later years, and watching football. Don had many social friends, and was a wonderful brother who talked to his sister every week.

Don is survived by his sister, Darlene Scozzafave and her husband Robert; nephews, Allan and his wife Shauna Scozzafave, and Jeff Scozzafave; and his niece, Julie and her husband David Schesselman. Darlene and Bob's three grandchildren, Chris, Brittany and Marleena.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 337 Maple St. in Sault Ste. Maire at 11am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sault Ste. Maire.

Psalm 119 Give thanks to the Lord for he is good, his love endures forever.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sault News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
Thank You.
