Donald Henry "Don" See
1945 - 2020
Donald ("Don") Henry See passed away peacefully on the morning of November 5th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Don was born to George Henry See and Eileen Ethel See (Waara) of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan on March 20, 1945. Don was drafted into the Army in 1965 and fought in the Vietnam War. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Michigan for a short period to begin college, prior to moving to and permanently setting down in San Diego, California.

Don graduated San Diego State University in 1972 with a degree in civil engineering and was a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of California.

After having worked for the U.S. Postal Service during college, Don long held employment as an engineer for the County of San Diego, until his retirement in 2004.

Don is survived by his wife, Diane, and his nine step-children, his brother David, sister-in-law Diane, and his nephew and two nieces.

One of Don's passions included his beloved 1957 Ford Thunderbird which he painstakingly restored a few years ago and utilized to fulfill a "bucket-list wish" of driving cross-country to his hometown of Sault Sainte Marie in 2018.

Don will be interred at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.

Published in The Sault News on Nov. 21, 2020.
November 16, 2020
When Don told me about his station in Saigon, Vietnam in the late 60’s, I told him my high school located just a few blocks away. When I moved to San Diego, my first apartment was a few blocks from his house. We never met.
Finally we met and worked together for 10 years in Flood Control Section, County of San Diego. During that time we went through many difficult organizational and personnel changes, but we both sailed through and happily retired about the same time. Don used to tell me that he liked to visit Vietnam again to see the beautiful side of the country he remembered.
Don my friend, you are free now and can visit anytime you want.
Hung
Hung Tran
Friend
November 15, 2020
Diane, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Don was a very interesting person with a lot of knowledge, and I enjoyed my conversations with him. My son Nicholas also sends his condolences and prayers for you and your family.
Patricia &#8220;Tish&#8221; Bolz
Friend
November 15, 2020
Condolences and prayers. May the love he shared remain in the hearts of everyone who was blessed to know this wonderful human being.
Mercedes Jones
Friend
