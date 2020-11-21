When Don told me about his station in Saigon, Vietnam in the late 60’s, I told him my high school located just a few blocks away. When I moved to San Diego, my first apartment was a few blocks from his house. We never met.
Finally we met and worked together for 10 years in Flood Control Section, County of San Diego. During that time we went through many difficult organizational and personnel changes, but we both sailed through and happily retired about the same time. Don used to tell me that he liked to visit Vietnam again to see the beautiful side of the country he remembered.
Don my friend, you are free now and can visit anytime you want.
Hung
