Donald ("Don") Henry See passed away peacefully on the morning of November 5th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Don was born to George Henry See and Eileen Ethel See (Waara) of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan on March 20, 1945. Don was drafted into the Army in 1965 and fought in the Vietnam War. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he returned to Michigan for a short period to begin college, prior to moving to and permanently setting down in San Diego, California.



Don graduated San Diego State University in 1972 with a degree in civil engineering and was a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of California.



After having worked for the U.S. Postal Service during college, Don long held employment as an engineer for the County of San Diego, until his retirement in 2004.



Don is survived by his wife, Diane, and his nine step-children, his brother David, sister-in-law Diane, and his nephew and two nieces.



One of Don's passions included his beloved 1957 Ford Thunderbird which he painstakingly restored a few years ago and utilized to fulfill a "bucket-list wish" of driving cross-country to his hometown of Sault Sainte Marie in 2018.



Don will be interred at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store