Don was a true Bi-National citizen. It was my pleasure and privilege to work with him on cooperative initiatives in education, business and government. He believed fervently that through Bi-National cooperation every one would benefit.

Don was relentless in pursuing the volunteer tasks that he undertook, and he was fun. We had some good times together and it is sad that he is gone.



He will be missed,



Peter Nixon



A donation has been made to the Salvation Army in memory of Don.

Peter Nixon

Friend