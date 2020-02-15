|
|
Donald Jerry "Donnie" Currie, age 47, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Donnie was born on August 15, 1972, in Tempe, Arizona to Allen and Rita (Bergeron) Currie. Donnie was a graduate of Sault High School. He was currently working at Pure County Restaurant. He was a good guy that always had a smile and a hello for everyone he met. He loved taking care of his dog: Minnie.
Donnie is survived by his father: Allen Currie of Oregon; a half-brother: Allen Donald Currie II of Oregon; five aunts: Susann (late Chuck) Sheets, Maryalyce Currie, and Wanda Belcher all of Ohio, Donna (Roger) Koistinen of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Karen Bergeron of Grand Ledge, MI; an uncle: Peter (Michele) Bergeron of California.
Donnie was preceded in death by his mother: Rita (Bergeron) Currie: grandparents: Don and Lenore Currie and Jerry and Eldine Bergeron; and an uncle: Tom Bergeron.
A graveside service will be held later this summer at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens (Date and time to be determined). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 15, 2020