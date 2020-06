Donald Joseph Ogston passed away on June 17, 2020, surrounded by his family, at BallHospice House in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was 83 years old.Don was born in Sault Ste. Marie on October 11, 1936, to Thomas and Kathleen (Hall)Ogston. He graduated from Pickford High School in 1954 and moved to Lansing to workat the Oldsmobile plant. He then joined the United States Army and was stationed inGermany for the majority of his active duty. Don married the love of his life, BarbaraHancock, on June 29, 1963, at Nativity Catholic Church in Sault Ste. Marie. Theymoved to Marquette for Barb to finish her teaching degree and then returned to BruceTownship where they raised their three daughters, Donna, Nancy and Joy. Don was aTeamster Union truck driver for I.L. Whitehead, then a loader operator for Soo Gravel &Asphalt and finally for Northern Sand and Gravel until his retirement.Don was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, AmericanLegion and Teamsters Union. He dearly loved their tiny poodle, Dolly, who was hisconstant companion. He enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, making maple syrup, fourwheeling and camping. He especially enjoyed playing country music on his guitar andmandolin and having a beer in the garage with family and friends.Don is survived by his wife Barb; three daughters, Donna (Scott) Chenard of Allegan,Nancy (Mike) Kasper of Cedarville and Joy (Todd) Nelson of Dafter. Also surviving aregrandchildren, Joe Ogston, Steven (Flo) Wehner, Samantha (Chris) Krotz, CJ (SophieJohnson) Chenard, Hunter Bergstrom, Maddison Fox, Hayden Fox, Nick Nelson, ChaseNelson, and Kinley Nelson. Great-grandchildren are Taylor and Erin Ogston, NevaehHarnish and Marvin Wehner. Surviving siblings are sister, Wanda (Larry) Charbonneauof Sault Ste Marie; sister in law, Charlene McCready of Sault Ste. Marie; brother in law,Fred (Wanda) Hancock of Sault Ste Marie and many loved nieces, nephews and granddogs.Don was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Pete Mayotte; in-laws, Maryand Lester Hancock, brothers Tom (Kay) Ogston and Fred Ogston, brother-in-law JimHancock and sister-in-law Judy (Denny) Calloway.A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Barbeau at 4:00 p.m.Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Interment willfollow in the family plot at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.Memorial gifts may be sent to Holy Family Catholic Church.R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may besent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.