Donald Morrison Wallis, age 89, of Rudyard, Michigan, died on July 15, 2020 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, following an atv accident. He was born on June 24, 1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, to Percy and Sarah "Sadie" (Morrison) Wallis.
Don grew up on the farm in Rudyard and graduated from Rudyard High School. He attended Michigan State University where he obtained a Master's Education Specialist Degree as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. He served in the U.S Army where he was stationed in Japan as a supply officer at the end of the Korean Conflict. After being discharged from the service, he became a principal and teacher for the Kincheloe Elementary School, where he stayed until it closed down. He was introduced to the love of his life, Janice, by her brother and his cousin. Don won her heart and she moved up to the U.P in a teaching position to be near him. After an ultimatum by Janice, he married her June 15, 1957 in Cumming, Georgia at the Southern Baptist Church. They returned to Rudyard together, started their family and began raising their four boys. He worked between the school and the farm while he furthered his education. Both Don and Janice loved their winters in Florida where he enjoyed his fruit trees, cultivating his garden, and building friendships in the Avon Park community.
Don was an active member of the Pickford United Methodist Church, treasurer of the local Gideon's International membership, Michigan Farm Bureau, and the Retired Teacher's Association. He worked with the first zoning board of Rudyard Township and was a very active board member on Northwoods Christian Camp.
Don was all about his family. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all he had. He worked hard and taught his kids how to put in a good day's work. When he wasn't working on the farm, he loved to garden and woodwork. He even obtained the title of master gardener. Long after he retired, he still worked alongside his son on the farm, helping whenever and however he could. He loved to be in the woods cutting downed trees to provide for the outdoor furnace. What he loved most in his retired life was spending time with his great-grandchildren. It didn't matter what the kids wanted to do; he was more than happy to sit down with them and read a book, push them on a swing, or get down on the floor and play with little tractors. He lived a hardworking, Godly life and he will be sorely missed by his loved ones.
Don is survived by his four sons, Eric (Penny) Wallis of Rudyard, Michigan, Roger (Tracy) Wallis of Montello, Wisconsin, David (Lisa) Wallis of Mackinaw City, Michigan, and Jeffrey (Julie) Wallis of Waterford, Michigan; grandchildren, Kristy (Brendan) Currie, Emily (Tyler) Lofdahl, Kelly (Tyler) VanLoon, Jennifer Wallis, Ryan (Maggie) Wallis, Michelle (Tom) Snow, Mark Wallis, Matthew (Megan) Wallis, Amber Wallis, Courtney (Caleb) Jaggi, Susan (Seth) Hefner, Stephanie (Paul) Cox, Rebekah (Ben) Miller; great-grandchildren, Keera, Braylon, Kenzlie, Keira, Reece, Sawyer, Macklin, Rory, Magdalene, Selah, Titus, Petra, Estelle, Ayden, Ryleigh, Burkleigh, Carter, Connor, Brady, Donovan, Bailey, Mckenna, Harper, Emerson, Brynn, Ethan, Andrew, and Lilian; sister, Helen Kresge of Perrinton, Michigan; brother-in-law, Webster "Ragan" (Dorthea) Callaway of Missoula, Montana, and sister-in-law Barbara Callaway.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Janice Wallis; sister and brother-in-law, Delmas (Lewis) Moldenhauer, brother-in-law, William Callaway; sister-in-law, Suzanne (Kenneth) Shaw; and brother-in-law, Stan Kresge.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Monday July 20, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan. The Funeral Service will be held Monday following visitation at 1:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in Bruce Township, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Gideon's International, 12025 S. Lower Haylake Rd., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 or Northwoods Christian Camp, 1574 E Northwoods Rd, Pickford, MI 49774.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.