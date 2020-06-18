Donald "Don" Ward, age 69, of Rudyard, Michigan passed away unexpectedly
Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital.
Don was born on January 20, 1950 in Mason, Michigan to the late James and Rosa
(Hill) Ward. He graduated from Dansville High School and continued his
education at Ferris State University earning a Bachelor's degree. Don served in the
United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War era. He was military police
while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Don married Loretta Mae Headley on July 26,
1975 in South Lansing, Michigan at the Church of Christ.
Don was a member of FundamentalBaptist Church, and the American Legion Post
#323. Don was a former Sherriff's Deputy working at Lansing Community
College and he retired as a Michigan Corrections Officer. He enjoyed working in
the sporting goods department at Walmart, hunting, fishing, coin collecting, and
playing golf. Don also enjoyed playing, watching, and refereeing both basketball
and baseball.
Don is survived by his wife: Loretta Ward; their children: Michael (Heidi) Ward of
Potterville, MI, Rachael (Ray) Mills of Lansing, MI, Natalie Klavuhn of Holt, MI,
and Mary Ward of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and 7 grandchildren: James, Jack, Luke,
Kenny, Kyle, Kaden, and Kevin. Don is also survived by his siblings: James
"Bud" (Ellen) Ward of Rudyard, MI, Sandy (Bob) Beers of Manton, MI, and
Christine Seibel of Petoskey, MI; and several nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law: Mike Seibel.
A memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on June 20, 2020 at the
FundamentalBaptist Church with Pastor Tim Rader officiating. Friends may gather
at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at the
Fort Custer National Cemetery on June 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to Cannanland Bible Camp.
Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation
Services. Condolences may be left on line at www.csmulder.com
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 18, 2020.