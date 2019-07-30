|
Donald Wayne Morningstar, 65, of Strongs, died Monday July 22, 2019 at his residence.
Born November 30, 1953 in Sault Ste. Marie, son of the late Boyd and Aline (Dewitt) Morningstar, Don was a graduate of Brimley High School.
Don proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge. He was a life member of the American Legion Post #393 in Hulbert serving as post commander for several years. Don was employed as a custodian at Brimley High School for several years until his retirement in 2015. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed playing horseshoes, darts as well as many other sports.
In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and James.
Survivors include his longtime companion Denice Compton of Strongs; daughter Alisha Morningstar (fiancé Kenneth Baines) of Tacoma, WA: grandchildren Jocelyn, Angelina and Kennedy all of Tacoma, WA; siblings Sandra (Al) McLean of Onaway, Debra (Ken) Brabant of Newberry, Gerald (Brenda) Morningstar of Florida and John Morningstar of Strongs; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Don will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at noon at the American Legion Post #393 in Hulbert with Jerry Klein as celebrant. Interment with military honors will be held at Coburn Cemetery in Strongs with a luncheon following at the American Legion Post #393.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on July 30, 2019