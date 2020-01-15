|
|
Donna Faye Benoit, age 60, of Bruce Township, Michigan passed away Friday morning, January 10, 2020, at the Pennington Home in Pickford, Michigan.
Donna was born on June 5, 1959, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Harold and Marion (DePlonty) Reid. She graduated from Sault Area High School, with the class of 1977. Donna enjoyed camping, sewing, swimming, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her husband: Edward "Ed" Benoit, whom she married on July 10, 1982, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; her daughter: Angie (Dan) Bonnee of Bruce Township, MI; two grandchildren: Eddie Bonnee and Kaelynn Bonnee; two sisters: Cheri (Dave) Wedge of St. Clair, MI and Lonna (Mike) Ferraro of Kincheloe, MI; and Courtney Moon, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, who was like a daughter to her.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Stella DePlonty officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Donaldson Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Pennington House, or to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 15, 2020