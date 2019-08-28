|
|
Donna Joann Batho , age 78, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Hospice House of the EUP.
Donna was born April 10, 1941, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Melvin G. Lundy and Ruby E. (Young) Lundy. On October 1, 1960, she married James G. Batho at the Pickford Presbyterian Church.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She had respect from all who knew her. She was a devout Christian and lived each day for the Lord to her fullest. She loved working in her outdoor garden of flowers, picking berries and making jams and jellies and giving them away to family and friends. Her involvement with Christian activities spoke volumes of her love for all. She assisted with Child Evangelism Fellowship, Care Net Pregnancy Center of the EUP, taught Sunday School at Donaldson Presbyterian Church, lead Women's Bible Studies, Church Treasurer for 45 years, and served on staff for the Women Today Retreat.
Donna was a 1958 graduate of Pickford High School. She and Jim found much enjoyment in their retirement years traveling on Motor Coach tours throughout the United States and Canada.
Her work career consisted of Kincheloe AFB, Bruce Township Treasurer followed by Clerk, and she retired from Sault Dental Associates.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, Her parents Melvin and Ruby Lundy, son Rodney Batho and brother William Lundy.
Surviving are her two children, Randall Batho and Rhonda Michelle Rogers. Grandchildren Cynthia (Gary II) Hominga, Douglas Batho and Trevor Batho. Great-grandchildren, Bryanna Batho, Laytham Batho, Gary III Homminga and Rylie Homminga. Sister Evelyn (Bill) Leach, brother John(Donna Brown) Lundy.and sister-in-laws Gloria Batho and Shirley Lundy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. The family will greet friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Memorials may be left to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 2004, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783; Care Net Pregnancy Center of the EUP, 1420 Ashmun St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783; Wanda Sawyers, Attn: Donaldson Presbyterian Church, 11210 S. M-129, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 or Pennington Home (Superior Health) P.O. Box 203, Pickford, MI 49774 or your choice. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 28, 2019