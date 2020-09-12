1/1
Donna Mae Bailey
1934 - 2020
Donna Mae Bailey, age 86, of Drummond Island, Michigan, passed away on September 7, 2020. She was born March 9, 1934 in Alpena, Michigan, daughter of Russell and Olive Socia.

Donna was raised on Drummond Island with two brothers and four sisters. She has been a lifelong resident of Drummond Island since. Donna was married to Earl A. Bailey on Septem-ber 23, 1950 and they have been married for 70 years. Together they had three sons, Louis, Russell, and Ronald Bailey.

Donna's main priorities were the love and care for her family and her love for Drummond Is-land. She particularly loved cooking big meals for family and is also noted for the many dishes she provided to numerous community gatherings over the years. Donna was em-ployed at Sune's Grocery Store for 45 years.

Donna was a member of the Drummond Lutheran Church and was involved in making hun-dreds of quilts which were donated to various charities. She was also a member of the Drum-mond Island Homemakers group for many years. She will live on in the hearts of her family and those who knew and interacted with her. She will truly be missed but not forgotten.

Donna is survived by her husband, Earl Bailey; son, Ronald (Mary) Bailey of Drummond Is-land; grandchildren, Miranda of Gaylord, Michigan, Marita of Sitka, Alaska, Mark of Jackson, Michigan, Andrea of Muskegon, Michigan, Clifford of Kinross, Michigan, and Aaron of Corpus Christi, Texas; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Louis and Russel Bailey.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 19 at 11:00 AM at the Drummond Is-land Lutheran Church.

R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Drummond Is-land Lutheran Church
