Donna Cottelit with her children at her side she went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020, at the age of 81.
She was born in Sault Ste. Marie Michigan on March 27, 1939 to Calvin and Anna White. She was predeceased by her parents and five brothers (Maurice, Gordon, Jimmy, Leroy, Eugene) and two sisters, Orpha McDonald and Margaret Dietz.
She is survived by her loving husband John "Jack" of 62 years; sister Joanne White of Florida; daughters, Joanne (Helmut) Umbrasas of Pickford and Colleen (Paul) Woodruff of Pickford; grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Fairchild of Drummond Island, Christopher Cottelit of Ramsey, Minnesota, and Jessica Forbes of the Sault; eight great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her daughters, she was fond of helping with school assignments; leaf projects were her favorite. It was very important that her children valued education. She decided to continue her education once the girls where older. She attended Lake Superior State and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Human Services.
She was a devoted Catholic who successfully completed Lay Ministry school. Donna always enjoyed working with the church youth and doing children productions for holidays. She had a special place in her heart for her two God Daughters Michelle Rogers and Mia Shawhan.
She spent many years supporting her husband's love of hockey. Together they also shared a fondness of the arts while participating in the local Theater group; they enjoyed being in several productions. She was a kind, loving person who always went above and beyond when assisting others. Upon retiring from the Department of Social Services, Jack and Donna took their dream vacation, an Alaskan Cruise, which proved to be everything they had hoped it would be.
Donna was a woman of many talents; baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and most anything she put her mind too. She had a great love of flowers and spent countless hours looking through catalogs to find her next prize variety. She was a dedicated grandmother who used her many talents to support her grandchildren. Whatever it took to make a difference in their life whether that was sewing show clothes, sitting in a cold ice rink or taking them on a trip, there was never any doubt that family was her everything. Dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother you are gone from this world but you will forever remain in our hearts.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Holy Family Church. Friends may gather at the church starting at noon. Interment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.