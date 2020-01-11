|
|
Doris Jean LaTour, age 78, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Thursday morning, surrounded by her loving family January 9, 2020, at her home.
Doris was born on October 9, 1941, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Frank and Rose (Cadreau) LaTour. She was an elder and member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Doris enjoyed taking pictures of landscapes, sunrises, and sunsets. Her passion was rock collecting along the shores of Lake Superior for the ever elusive "Yooper rock", camping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her children: Warren Pearce of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Wayne (Heidi) Pearce of St. Ignace, MI, Walter Pearce (Deb) of Kincheloe, MI, Cheri (Tony) Goetz of Munising, MI and Jennifer (Clint) Michelin of Marquette, MI; eleven grandchildren: Jenalee, John, Katie, Gary, Brian, Nicole, Richard, Jonathon, Mary, Aspen, Brooklyn and four great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Verra, Mila, and Kendric. Doris is also survived by her brother: Raymond (Jan) LaTour of Mt. Pleasant, MI.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings: John LaTour, Mary Lou Sayles, Betty Marsh, Theresa LaDuke, Edward (Bud) LaTour, and Rita Bazineau.
A celebration of life service will be held at Niigaanagiizhik Ceremonial Building, 11 Ice Circle, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Monday, January 13th. Friends may gather from 1:00-3:00 until the time the traditional ceremony begins at 3:00. Spirit Feast and gathering will follow the traditional ceremony.
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 11, 2020