Doris M. Lamoreaux
1928 - 2020
Doris M. Lamoreaux, age 92, of Strongs, Michigan passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020, at her daughter's home.

Doris was born on March 4, 1928, in Newberry, Michigan to the late William and Sadie (Palmer) Johnson. She graduated from Brimley High School in 1946. Of the eight children in her family, Doris was the only one to graduate. She married Melvin Lamoreaux on December 14, 1946. Together they raised three children.

Doris served on the Chippewa Township Board as Treasurer then Clerk for over 25 years. She most enjoyed sewing, canning, playing scrabble, and dancing.

Doris is survived by her children: Kenny (Linda) Lamoreaux, Valdosta, GA; Lois (Kevin) Kenney of Sault Ste. Marie; grandchildren: Pete (Shelley) Scott, Pittsburgh, PA; Jeremy Scott, Eckerman; Michael Scott, Brimley; Jason (Andrea) Lamoreaux, Houston, TX; Tiffany (Joe) Kean, Wichita, KS; Keenan (Laura) Young, Edmond, OK; Nathan Young, Edmond, OK; and Randy (Symantha) Young, Edmond, OK. Great Grandchildren: Rose, McKenzie, Jarrett, Lily and Wiley Scott, Skyler Bennett, Christian Lawless, Kaleb, and Jude Kean; Holly and Kayle Young. Doris is also survived by her sister-in-law, Arlene Johnson, and
many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, her husband, Melvin Lamoreaux, in 1977, a daughter, Susan Scott, in 2016, and grandson, David Scott, in 2008. Doris was also preceded in death by her siblings. Morley Johnson, Russell Johnson, Ethel Histed, Ike Johnson, Roy Johnson, Raymond Johnson, and Ellen Lamoreaux; and her many in-laws.

A celebration of Doris' life will be held on July 24, 2021. Burial will take place at Coburn Cemetery on Nov. 27, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Burial
Coburn Cemetery
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
