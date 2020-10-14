Dorothy "Jean" Austin, 95, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, surrounded by her four children. Her ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with those of her husband, Capt. John M. Austin, USCG who predeceased her on May 14, 2011. She and John were married for 62 years.
Jean was born in 1925 in East Tawas, Michigan, and graduated from East Tawas Senior High School. She attended Stephens College and Michigan State University. During World War II, she worked for the Army Map Service in Washington, D.C. Following the war, she was employed by the Simplicity Pattern Company until she met her future husband at a function aboard the USCGC Mackinaw in Cheboygan, Michigan. They were married in 1949.
Her life was enhanced in support of her husband through many Coast Guard transfers. She lived in Parma, Ohio; Plymouth, Michigan; Sequim, Washington; Seattle, Washington; Brecksville, Ohio; St. Ignace, Michigan; Governors Island, New York; Shaker Heights, Ohio; and finally, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. After her husband's retirement in 1974, she and John traveled and explored the world together. They lived in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, India, the UAE, and New Orleans.
She is survived by her four children, Brock (Jane); Laurie; Scott (Sherri); Karrie; special friend and neighbor Kathy Person and her God grandson Rowan Mauldin. Jean had ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (not listed): Kyre (Fred) Sheahan; Ben (Brigid) Austin; Casey (Reid Olsen) Austin; Audrey Waggoner; Lauren Waggoner; Missy (Mike) Reinikainen; Cailin (Matt Speed) McClung; Kelly (Harry) Longinidis; and John McClung. Jean was predeceased by granddaughter Shelby Austin in 2001. She is also survived by many graduates of the St. James Episcopal Church nursery where she volunteered for over 35 years.
She was a cherished friend, neighbor, and mentor, and a tireless advocate for her family, her community, her church, and the US Coast Guard. She never lost her sense of humor, and her wit and ability to turn a phrase endeared her to everyone. Everyone who knew her considered themselves lucky to have been a part of her life, and if you were really lucky you were the recipient of one of her zucchini bread. Her favorite song was "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong and her philosophy was to "Die young, as late as possible" (in which she succeeded). Jean was fond of saying that she would not have changed a thing about her adventurous and travel-filled life. She loved her flowers, crossword puzzles, and Isaac Azimov quizzes and she had a spirit of adventure which served her well as a Coast Guard spouse. Hers was a life well lived and she will be missed by family, friends, and the Sault community.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial gathering will be held at a date to be determined. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice of the EUP, the Coast Guard Foundation, or the USCGC Mackinaw Museum. The family was assisted by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Condolence may be left online at www.csmulder.com